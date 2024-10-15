India’s First Tool To Define Skill Vs Chance Online Real Money Games Launched

A former chairman of the National Statistical Commission and a policy think tank have partnered to launch the Skill Games Framework—the first-ever quantitative and scientific method to classify online games based on skill.

Statistician and Professor, Bimal Roy, in collaboration with The Dialogue, on Tuesday made available for public consultation, a framework that provides a data-driven approach to regulating the online real-money gaming sector in India.

The framework, if approved and implemented by the government, could be an essential tool for classification of legality in India’s gaming market. Until now, India has had no standardised industry mechanism to differentiate skill-based games from games of chance.

Although court rulings have made qualitative classifications, there has been no consistent scientific approach—until this framework.

The core of the framework consists of three pivotal tests that assess the role of skill in game outcomes:

1. Persistence of Skill: Evaluates whether top players consistently outperform others over time, indicating a reliance on skill.

2. Experience Gap: Measures whether experienced players regularly surpass less-experienced ones, confirming that skill significantly influences performance.

3. Exemplary Skill: Identifies standout performers, further proving that success in the game is driven by skill.