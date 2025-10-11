India Is The New 'Laboratory' For Agentic AI, Says Qualcomm Chief Cristiano Amon

The future of Artificial Intelligence (AI) won't reside solely in distant data centers; it will live in your pocket, on your desk, and in your car. That is the core vision of Qualcomm President Cristiano R. Amon, who while speaking to NDTV said that he sees India not just as a consumer market, but as a critical launching pad for the next great wave of technology. Especially in the convergence of AI and 6G connectivity.

Amon said that 6G is fundamentally the "connectivity for the age of AI," marking a major evolutionary shift from past generations. While 5G was about unlimited data rates, 6G will deploy smart sensing networks that provide context to communications, creating a hyper-aware environment essential for AI applications. This pivot moves computing intelligence from the cloud to the device itself, ushering in what Amon calls the "agentic experience."

This agentic future means computers will no longer require users to learn complex interfaces instead, "The AI understands what we say, understands what we write, understands what we see," Amon explained. These 'agents' will become the new generation of apps, revolutionising every device from smartphones and PCs to vehicles.

Amon also sees the success of this vision as deeply linked to India’s growth trajectory. He expressed admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision outlined in the India AI Mission and the India Semiconductor Mission, noting a "great intersection with Qualcomm’s strategy."

He draws a direct parallel between the nation's past success, the transformative power of mobile internet and platforms like UPI and the need to "democratise this technology and make sure that everyone has access to it." With a two-decade history and strong partnerships in India across automotive, PC, and smartphone sectors, Qualcomm is positioning its local talent and engineering prowess to support these national missions.

In essence, Qualcomm views India's immense talent pool and vibrant technological base as the ideal incubator for an AI future where intelligence is ubiquitous and personalised.