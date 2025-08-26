India Hosts First-Ever 3GPP Radio Access Network Meetings On 6G Standardisation In Bengaluru

The 3GPP Radio Access Networks Working Group meetings — RAN1 through RAN5 — has been inaugurated on Aug. 25, in Whitefield, Bengaluru, according to a release from PIB on Tuesday.

3GPP or Third Generation Partnership Program is a partnership between national and regional telecommunications standards development organisations that develop and maintain technical requirements for advanced mobile communication systems such as 5G and 6G.

With support from the Department of Telecommunications and hosted by the Telecommunications Standards Development Society, the meetings mark the first time discussions on 6G standardization under 3GPP Release 20, alongside the finalization of Release 19 specifications, which will advance the evolution of 5G Advanced. The meetings will continue through Aug. 29.

The Department of Telecommunications has extended full institutional and financial support for hosting the event, highlighting the Government of India’s commitment to shaping the future of global communications technology. A DoT delegation is actively participating in the meetings, signalling the government’s sustained engagement in the 6G vision.

TSDSI is the recognized Standards Development Organization of India and one of the seven organizational partners of the 3rd Generation Partnership Project, the global body responsible for developing specifications for mobile communications technologies, including 5G and 6G. 3GPP specifications form the foundation of global mobile networks, and India’s active participation in these deliberations will further reinforce the country’s growing desire in shaping the future telecommunications technologies.

Over 1,500 delegates from more than 50 countries are participating in Bengaluru meetings, representing 3GPP Individual Members, major telecom companies, research institutions, and technical experts. This is the highest-ever participation in any 3GPP working group meeting, reflecting the significance of these deliberations and the growing global interest in shaping the evolution from 5G to 6G.

For the first time, global 3GPP discussions are being held in India, enabling domestic researchers, companies, and academic institutions to participate locally, gain direct exposure, and contribute meaningfully without the constraints of international travel. This inclusive platform will empower Indian organizations to align with global developments in real-time and contribute to 6G standardization efforts, the release stated.

Bringing 3GPP to India signals a shift in global standard-setting dynamics, where emerging technology leaders like India play an increasingly influential role. The event is expected to spark deeper industry-academia collaboration, promote domestic innovation, and solidify India’s place as a key contributor to the global telecom standards ecosystem, it added.