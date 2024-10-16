India Prime Target For Email, Ransomware, Malware Attacks: Report

India is grappling with a surge in email-based attacks, ranking second globally, behind the United States and leading the charge in Asia. In malware detections, India ranks third worldwide and second in Asia, highlighting its increasing vulnerability in this area, according to a new cybersecurity threat report by Trend Micro Inc.

The report underscored India's growing prominence as a prime target for sophisticated cyberattacks, such as email threats, ransomware and malware. With the nation's digital infrastructure rapidly expanding across critical sectors like banking, government, and manufacturing, India now stands at the forefront of global cybersecurity challenges.

Out of 1,018 billion email threats worldwide, India accounted for 8.3%, translating to 84.2 million threats. Dominating South Asia, India is responsible for 92.27% of the region's email-based incidents. This underscores the critical need for organisations to prioritise robust email security solutions to defend against the rising threat.

While Japan and the US currently lead the world in malware detections, India ranks third worldwide with 4.7% of all detected threats. Regionally, India is responsible for 9.95% of malware cases and dominates South Asia with 94.2% of all malware detections. Notable malware families like CoinMiner, fakeMS and Mudyupdate present severe risks to the nation's critical sectors, according to the report.

On the ransomware front, India ranks 10th globally and sixth in Asia, with 1.17 lakh ransomware threats detected in 2024—accounting for 2.95% of global and 4.97% of Asia's ransomware incidents. In South Asia, India leads with 73.8% of ransomware cases, making it a dominant target.