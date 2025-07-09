India CMOs Under Pressure To Deliver Profitability, See AI As Key Growth Lever: IBM Study

Chief marketing officers are under growing pressure to drive profitability and revenue growth, even as they navigate the complex demands of AI integration, ecosystem leadership and talent transformation, the IBM CMO Study 2025 shows.

The study by the IBM Institute for Business Value, which surveyed 1,800 CMOs and chief sales officers, shows that 63% of Indian CMOs are now accountable for delivering profitability, closely aligned with their global counterparts (64%). Additionally, 53% are directly responsible for driving revenue growth, underscoring the CMO's expanding role beyond traditional brand stewardship.

Indian CMOs are prioritising customer experience, tech modernisation and business model innovation, alongside scaling service delivery and marketing, and sales effectiveness. Yet, they face critical gaps in responsible AI, talent readiness, and data utilisation. The findings highlight a growing disconnect between ambition and execution in the age of generative AI.

"While the potential of AI is clear, what’s needed now is a bold new playbook, one powered by trusted data, skilled talent, cultural reset, and AI augmentation," said Tuhina Pandey, director, APAC Communications & Marketing, India and South Asia, IBM.