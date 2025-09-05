'Incredible Job!' Trump Praises Google's Sundar Pichai At AI Education Event: Here's What Happened

During a meeting of the White House task force on AI Education, US President Donald Trump commended Google's recent efforts, telling CEO Sundar Pichai that he's doing an "incredible job." He added, "Google had a very good day yesterday. Biden was the one prosecuting Google."

The President's remarks came as a surprising turn, given past tensions between his administration and the tech giant. The event was hosted by First Lady Melania Trump in Washington D.C., and was a forum for tech leaders to announce new commitments to AI education.

At the meeting, Sundar Pichai announced a significant commitment to American education. Google will now offer its Gemini for Education AI tool in every high school across the country. This initiative is part of a broader pledge by the company to invest $1 billion over the next three years in education and job training programs in the United States.

Of this commitment, Pichai revealed that a $150 million portion will be specifically allocated as grants to support AI education and digital well-being. This move aligns with the company's mission to "transform knowledge and learning," ensuring every student, regardless of their background or location, has access to advanced learning tools.