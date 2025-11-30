In Future, Working Will Be Optional: Elon Musk On AI

Billionaire Elon Musk believes that artificial intelligence would render working an "optional activity" for humans

"In the future, it won't be the case that you might be in a city to get a job. My prediction is that in the future, working will be optional," the tech entrepreneur told Nikhil Kamath in the latest episode of the Zerodha co-founder's WTF podcast. "I say that in less than 10 years, working at all will be optional."

Musk stated that some people might still want to be around a lot of people and choose to stay or move to a village, while others might not, predicting that it may be a matter of personal choice, instead of a financial decision.

Musk said that this would be similar to choosing between obtaining food through farming or through supermarkets.

"In 10 or 15 years, the advancements in AI and robotics will make working optional, like you can grow your own vegetables in the garden, or go to the store to buy them," he said.

(This is a developing story)