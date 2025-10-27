Ikea Just Made A Bed For Your Phone: Here's How It Works
The objective of launching this miniature bed is aimed at reducing nighttime scrolling while promoting healthy sleep routines by tracking sleep through a fun challenge.
In a world where our phones rarely get a break, Swedish furniture retailer Ikea has come up with a clever way to help them rest, literally. The Swedish furniture giant has launched a miniature bed designed exclusively for smartphones.
As part of its new "Phone Sleep Collection", the global retailer is offering a Near Field Communication (NFC)-enabled mini bed for your phone. This tiny bed resembles Ikea's full-sized furniture and comes complete with a mattress, blanket and pillow.
Ikea in a 40-second video on the new tool said, "From the masters of sleep comes a new revolution in rest. A complete breakthrough in bedtime. That will change the world for good. It's the innovation you didn't know you needed, until now. And that you will never not need again. Introducing the Phone Sleep Collection. So, you can finally enjoy yours."
What Is The Phone Sleep Collection Challenge?
Users are required to stay off their phones for at least seven hours each night for seven nights in a row to be eligible for the Phone Sleep Collection challenge. They will get the miniature bed for their smartphones after spending 750 AED at any Ikea store. On successful completion of the challenge, the participants can win vouchers worth 100 AED, redeemable at any Ikea store.
How Does It Work?
The phone bed doubles as a charging station. You simply tuck your phone under the mini blanket, plug it in, and let it "sleep" while you do the same. The NFC chip inside the phone bed connects with the IKEA UAE mobile app.
When users place their phone on the bed, it can automatically log their screen-free time or show "Do Not Disturb" mode. This helps track progress for the challenge and ensures they're not using their phones during sleep hours.
How To Participate?
Download the IKEA UAE app on your smartphone.
Give permission to access Motion & Fitness data if you are using an iPhone.
Place the phone on the mini bed and tap the app notification to start tracking.
Once your phone is tucked into its mini-IKEA bed, the built-in NFC chip connects with the app.
After that, the app quietly tracks how long your phone stays untouched (no scrolling, calls, or social media use).
Currently, the tiny phone beds are available only in UAE stores.