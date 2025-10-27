Ikea Just Made A Bed For Your Phone: Here's How It Works

In a world where our phones rarely get a break, Swedish furniture retailer Ikea has come up with a clever way to help them rest, literally. The Swedish furniture giant has launched a miniature bed designed exclusively for smartphones.

As part of its new "Phone Sleep Collection", the global retailer is offering a Near Field Communication (NFC)-enabled mini bed for your phone. This tiny bed resembles Ikea's full-sized furniture and comes complete with a mattress, blanket and pillow.

Ikea in a 40-second video on the new tool said, "From the masters of sleep comes a new revolution in rest. A complete breakthrough in bedtime. That will change the world for good. It's the innovation you didn't know you needed, until now. And that you will never not need again. Introducing the Phone Sleep Collection. So, you can finally enjoy yours."

The objective of launching this miniature bed is aimed at reducing nighttime scrolling while promoting healthy sleep routines by tracking sleep through a fun challenge.