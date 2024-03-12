IIT Madras Joins Vellon Space To Advance Extra-Terrestrial Manufacturing R&D

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has collaborated with Vellon Space, an Indian space startup, to advance extra-terrestrial manufacturing research and development.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in orbital microgravity research, IIT Madras said in a release. Vellon Space will receive a technology development fund from IIT Madras to demonstrate its miniature space laboratory, AsteriX Lab, in orbit, it said.

“This demonstration sows the seed for biomanufacturing in space, which can revolutionise cell culture and drug development processes in space, ultimately leading to enhanced pharmaceuticals and better human health outcomes,” said Sathyan Subbiah, IIT Madras.

IIT Madras’ research centre, Extra-Terrestrial Manufacturing, is the pilot customer for the in-orbit demonstration mission. During its demonstration, the AsteriX Lab will undergo space qualification to conduct biological experiments, particularly in long-duration cell culture under lower earth microgravity. The demonstration is expected to take place by 2025.

“It is indeed satisfying to contribute to the capability demonstration of biological experiments in space. They contribute towards producing superior products in space for use on earth or for use during space flights,” said GK Suraishkumar, IIT Madras.

“This collaboration could include significant advancements in understanding microgravity's effects on biological systems, innovations in drug development processes, and the creation of commercial opportunities in the space technology sector,” Suraishkumar added.

The IoE Research Centre on Extra Terrestrial Manufacturing at IIT Madras aims to fill the gap in space-related manufacturing research. While technologies are being developed for manufacturing launch vehicles and satellites, the future will require technologies that will enable manufacturing products and assemblies in space for use in space and for use back on earth.

ExTeM-IITM is a group of researchers at IIT Madras that focuses on developing technologies for manufacturing things in space, which can then be used in space and on earth. These include extra terrestrial concrete, unmanned robotic drilling, 3D printing of shape memory polymers, and hybrid manufacturing for metals, among others.