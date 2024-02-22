ICreate, Microsoft, MeitY Launch Impel-AI Programme to Empower India Innovators

Microsoft India, iCreate, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology have announced the launch of a joint artificial intelligence innovation programme.

The International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology (iCreate)-Microsoft programme for Emerging Leaders in Artificial Intelligence will screen 1,100 AI innovators across India to become AI most valuable players, with focus on themes of healthcare, financial inclusion, sustainability, education, agriculture and smart cities, according to an official release.

In the second stage, the Impel-AI programme will select and scale 100 startups across India to build with Azure OpenAI, and the top 25 will receive go-to-market support from Microsoft's Global Network to develop advanced products, the release said.

Along with incubation, mentorship access to ICreate's labs and funding support, shortlisted AI innovators will receive GitHub Enterprise and OpenAI and Azure credits to build their MVPs in addition to leveraging Microsoft’s global network.

"The MOU signing for the partnership between Microsoft and ICreate to launch the Impel-AI programme will catalyse AI startups in India," Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics & information technology, said. "This partnership is a reflection of our shared vision to build impactful collaborations in AI and emerging technologies."