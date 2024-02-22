ICreate, Microsoft, MeitY Launch Impel-AI Programme to Empower India Innovators
Microsoft and ICreate will also provide AI skilling opportunities to 11,000 innovators, startups and youth.
Microsoft India, iCreate, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology have announced the launch of a joint artificial intelligence innovation programme.
The International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology (iCreate)-Microsoft programme for Emerging Leaders in Artificial Intelligence will screen 1,100 AI innovators across India to become AI most valuable players, with focus on themes of healthcare, financial inclusion, sustainability, education, agriculture and smart cities, according to an official release.
In the second stage, the Impel-AI programme will select and scale 100 startups across India to build with Azure OpenAI, and the top 25 will receive go-to-market support from Microsoft's Global Network to develop advanced products, the release said.
Along with incubation, mentorship access to ICreate's labs and funding support, shortlisted AI innovators will receive GitHub Enterprise and OpenAI and Azure credits to build their MVPs in addition to leveraging Microsoft’s global network.
"The MOU signing for the partnership between Microsoft and ICreate to launch the Impel-AI programme will catalyse AI startups in India," Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics & information technology, said. "This partnership is a reflection of our shared vision to build impactful collaborations in AI and emerging technologies."
Microsoft and ICreate will also provide AI skilling opportunities to 11,000 innovators, startups and youth through Microsoft's Learning Management System, the release said. On completion, participants will receive globally recognised certifications from Microsoft.
"Through our partnership with Microsoft, our common vision is to leverage India's tech strength and put India on a pedestal for driving global innovations in AI," ICreate Chief Executive Officer Avinash Punekar said.
"The Impel-AI programme is carefully designed to foster AI innovation and product development with access to both mentorship and technology infrastructure that are needed by Indian innovators to build globally successful AI ventures," Punekar said
During the programme, IiCreate will collaborate with institutions and incubators in tier-I, tier-II and tier-III cities. The programme aims to provide a fillip to the northeast region and its innovators through bootcamps and AI-driven problem-solving initiatives.
"India is uniquely positioned to seize the extraordinary AI opportunity," Jean-Philippe Courtois, executive vice president of Microsoft, said. "We are already seeing incredible value from AI innovation in India, from supporting farmers with digital chatbots to transforming economic opportunities for underserved communities through translation tools, and Microsoft is dedicated to being India's copilot in its AI transformation journey."