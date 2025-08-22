IBM To Drive AI-Powered Managed Services Transformation At Vi

Business NewsTechnologyIBM To Drive AI-Powered Managed Services Transformation At Vi


The telco and Big Blue aim to redefine how AI and automation can transform telecom operations at scale.

22 Aug 2025, 06:35 PM IST i

NDTV Profit
Vodafone Idea and IBM have announced a collaboration for AI-powered managed services transformation at the telco (Source: Freepik)
Vodafone Idea and IBM have announced a collaboration for AI-powered managed services transformation at the telco (Source: Freepik)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Vi (Vodafone Idea) and IBM have announced a collaboration that aims to streamline operations, improve service reliability, enhance customer experience, and accelerate digital initiatives, using artificial intelligence and the implementation of a unified DevOps execution model fuelled by automation.

As part of this, an AI Innovation Hub will be established to modernise Vi’s IT and business processes. This hub will comprise experts from Vi and IBM Consulting to co-create AI solutions, automation tools, and digital accelerators powered by IBM’s AI capabilities. The hub will also work closely with a unified DevOps team to find effective avenues of infusing AI into the development and operations function of Vi.

“The AI Innovation Hub will play a critical role in modernising our operations and expediting our go-to-market execution of critical business initiatives through faster software development cycles,” said Jagbir Singh, chief technology officer at Vodafone Idea.

“Vi and IBM have had a rich, collaborative association going strong for more than 17 years. Our recent collaboration with Vi marks a significant step in redefining how AI and automation can transform telecom operations at scale,” said Rishi Aurora, Managing Partner, IBM Consulting India & South Asia.

With AI at the core of its transformation, Vi is driving faster time-to-market through unified DevOps implementation. By doing this, the company is attempting to unlock new growth opportunities and establish a more resilient IT ecosystem. These collaborative efforts are aimed at enabling the design and adoption of rapid and seamless digital experiences, underscoring the power of AI in enhancing customer-centric service delivery.

