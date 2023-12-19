IBM To Acquire Software AG’s Enterprise Tech Platforms For $2.3 Billion

IBM has entered into an agreement with German company Software AG, majority owned by Silver Lake, to purchase two of its enterprise technology platforms for $2.3 billion.

As enterprises undergo digital transformations, application and data integration solutions are critical elements for application modernisation and effective deployment of artificial intelligence. StreamSets and webMethods are Software AG's Super iPaaS (integration platform-as-a-service) platforms used in application integration, management of application programming interface and data integration.

StreamSets is a cloud-native DataOps and data ingestion platform that allows enterprises access and delivery of data across different data sources and types. It also facilitates the design of smart data pipelines and the ingestion of real-time and batch data. webMethods is an integration and API management platform that offers B2B integration and managed file transfer and provides a gateway to manage, monitor and monetise APIs.

IBM said that StreamSets will add data ingestion capabilities to watsonx, the company’s AI and data platform, while webMethods will offer enterprises additional integration and API management tools for hybrid multi-cloud environments.

“StreamSets and webMethods will help clients unlock the full potential of their applications and data. This powerful combination helps drive innovation while preparing businesses for AI, no matter where applications or data reside,” said Rob Thomas, senior vice president, software, and chief commercial officer, IBM.

According to IBM, StreamSets and webMethods serve more than 1,500 clients globally. The platforms are expected to drive synergy with IBM's current portfolio, including watsonx, Red Hat, the company's IT automation products and IBM Consulting.

Software AG Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Brahmawar said, “Combined with IBM's global scale and focus on hybrid cloud and AI, our people will have a fantastic opportunity to develop while helping enterprises everywhere get the most out of their applications and data.”