IBM Launches Power11, AI-Ready Servers For Indian Enterprises
Power11 is designed to deliver real-time AI inferencing and hybrid cloud deployment.
IBM has launched Power11 in India, its most advanced Power server to date. Purpose-built for enterprise AI, Power11 is engineered to deliver real-time AI inferencing and hybrid cloud deployment, while helping businesses reduce energy consumption and IT costs.
Developed with contributions from the IBM India Systems Development Lab, IBM Power11 is specifically designed for enterprises that run complex, mission-critical, data-intensive workloads, including banking, retail, telecom, healthcare, and the public sector.
According to the IDC forecast, one billion new logical applications are expected by 2028. Power11 offers a platform to manage this scale with control, security, and AI-driven performance.
“Power11 is built for enterprises that demand high performance, security, and always-on operations while preparing for an AI-first future,” said Subhathra Srinivasaraghavan, vice president, India Systems Development Lab, IBM.
How Power11 Can Help Enterprises
Power11 is built for India’s evolving regulatory and digital landscape, where AI innovation and adoption must go hand-in-hand with data sovereignty. With on-chip inferencing, enterprises can run AI models where data resides, whether in a private data center or hybrid cloud environments. This helps enterprises deliver real-time insights while meeting compliance mandates.
According to IBM, Power11 offers 99.9999% of uptime, with zero planned downtime for system maintenance and less than one-minute ransomware threat detection with IBM Power Cyber Vault.
The solution also delivers efficiency gains across the IT stack. In terms of energy efficiency, Power11 offers 2x performance per watt versus comparable x86 servers and up to 28% better server efficiency in the new Energy Efficient Mode compared to Maximum Performance Mode on Power11, IBM said.
Power11 further supports IBM’s full AI stack, including watsonx, Red Hat OpenShift AI, and the upcoming Spyre Accelerator (for AI workloads). It also features NIST-approved built-in quantum-safe cryptography designed to protect enterprise data from emerging threats like harvest-now, decrypt-later attacks, as well as firmware integrity attacks.