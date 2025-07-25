IBM Launches Power11, AI-Ready Servers For Indian Enterprises

IBM has launched Power11 in India, its most advanced Power server to date. Purpose-built for enterprise AI, Power11 is engineered to deliver real-time AI inferencing and hybrid cloud deployment, while helping businesses reduce energy consumption and IT costs.

Developed with contributions from the IBM India Systems Development Lab, IBM Power11 is specifically designed for enterprises that run complex, mission-critical, data-intensive workloads, including banking, retail, telecom, healthcare, and the public sector.

According to the IDC forecast, one billion new logical applications are expected by 2028. Power11 offers a platform to manage this scale with control, security, and AI-driven performance.

“Power11 is built for enterprises that demand high performance, security, and always-on operations while preparing for an AI-first future,” said Subhathra Srinivasaraghavan, vice president, India Systems Development Lab, IBM.