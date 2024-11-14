IBM Launches Its Most Advanced Quantum Computers, Achieves 50 Times Speed With New Heron Processor

IBM Corp. has announced quantum hardware and software advancements to execute complex algorithms on IBM quantum computers with scale, speed and accuracy.

Its Quantum Heron quantum processor can now leverage the Qiskit quantum software to run certain classes of quantum circuits with up to 5,000 two-qubit gate operations. Users can now use these capabilities to expand explorations in materials, chemistry, life sciences and high-energy physics.

The combined improvements across IBM Heron and Qiskit can execute certain mirrored kicked Ising quantum circuits of up to 5,000 gates, which is nearly twice the number of gates accurately run in IBM’s 2023 demonstration of quantum utility. The 2023 experiment totaled 112 processing hours, while the same can be completed in 2.2 hours on the latest Heron processor, which is 50 times faster, according to IBM.

The Qiskit software will allow developers to easily build complex quantum circuits with accuracy and speed. “Advances across our hardware and Qiskit are enabling our users to build new algorithms in which advanced quantum and classical supercomputing resources can be knit together to combine their respective strengths,” said Jay Gambetta, vice president, IBM Quantum.

The IBM Quantum Platform is also expanding options with new Qiskit services such as generative AI-based capabilities and software from IBM partners, to help build advance algorithms for scientific research.

This includes tools such as Qiskit Transpiler Service to optimise quantum circuits for hardware with AI, Code Assistant for generating quantum code with IBM Granite-based generative AI models, and Serverless for running initial quantum-centric supercomputing approaches.

Additionally, the IBM Qiskit Functions Catalog will make services available from IBM, Algorithmiq, Qedma, QunaSys, Q-CTRL, and Multiverse Computing for capabilities such as reducing the performance management of quantum noise and simplifying quantum algorithm development.