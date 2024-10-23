IBM Launches Data Security Centre To Advance Secure AI, Quantum Safe Technology

IBM Corp. has launched the Guardium Data Security Centre, allowing organisations to protect data in varied environment with unified controls even as hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence- and quantum-related risks change the traditional data security paradigm.

The centre will provide a common view of organisations' data assets, allowing security teams to integrate workflows and address data monitoring and governance, data detection and response, data and AI security posture management and cryptography management in a single dashboard. The centre includes generative AI capabilities to help generate risk summaries and boost security professionals' productivity, IBM said.

The centre features IBM Guardium AI Security, a software to help protect organisations' AI deployments from security vulnerabilities and data governance policy violations at a time when generative AI adoption and its associated risk are rising. It helps discover AI deployments, address compliance, mitigate vulnerabilities and protect sensitive data in AI models.

IBM Guardium AI Security integrates with IBM watsonx and other generative AI SaaS providers. For example, IBM Guardium AI Security helps discover "shadow AI" models and then shares them with IBM watsonx.governance, so they no longer elude governance.