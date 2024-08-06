IBM Introduces Gen AI-Powered Cybersecurity Assistant For Threat Detection And Response

IBM has introduced generative artificial intelligence capabilities to its managed threat detection and response services utilised by IBM Consulting analysts to advance and streamline security operations for enterprises.

Built on the watsonx data and AI platform, the new IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Assistant aims to accelerate and improve the identification, investigation and response to critical security threats.

The cybersecurity assistant will be included in IBM Consulting's Threat Detection and Response practice, and will also be part of IBM Consulting Advantage, the AI services platform with purpose-built AI assets, the company said.

According to IBM, its TDR services can automatically escalate or close the majority of alerts. By integrating existing AI and automation capabilities with new generative AI technologies, IBM's security analysts can speed the investigation of the remaining alerts requiring action.

"By enhancing our Threat Detection and Response services with generative AI, we can reduce manual investigations and operational tasks for security analysts, empowering them to respond more proactively and precisely to critical threats, and helping to improve overall security posture for clients," said Mark Hughes, global managing partner of cybersecurity services, IBM Consulting.