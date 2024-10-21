IBM Introduces Advanced Suite Of Open-Source AI Models: Granite 3.0

IBM Corp. has announced the release of its most advanced family of artificial intelligence models, Granite 3.0. The models will be made available as open-source under the permissive Apache 2.0 license.

The third-generation Granite flagship language models include those for general purpose/language (Granite 3.0 8B Instruct, Granite 3.0 2B Instruct, Granite 3.0 8B Base, Granite 3.0 2B Base), guardrails and safety (Granite Guardian 3.0 8B, Granite Guardian 3.0 2B) and mixed (Granite 3.0 3B-A800M Instruct, Granite 3.0 1B-A400M Instruct, Granite 3.0 3B-A800M Base, Granite 3.0 1B-A400M Base).

According to the company, the Granite 3.0 models were trained on over 12 trillion tokens on data taken from 12 different natural languages, and 116 different programming languages. By the end of the year, the 3.0 8B and 2B language models are expected to include support for an extended 128K context window and multi-modal document understanding capabilities.

With regard to data safety, IBM provides an IP indemnity for all Granite models on watsonx.ai so enterprise clients can be more confident of merging their data with the models.

Granite 3.0 8B and 2B are designed as 'workhorse' models for enterprise AI, for tasks such as retrieval augmented generation, classification, summarisation, entity extraction and tool use.