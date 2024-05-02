IBM Expands Software Availability In AWS Marketplace To 92 Countries, Including India

IBM has announced that the availability of its software portfolio is expanding globally to 92 countries, including India, in AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalogue with software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services.

The expansion will help make procurement easier for enterprises, streamline purchasing, while allowing them to use their AWS committed spend for IBM software purchases.

According to a Canalys study, cloud marketplaces are emerging as the fastest-growing route to market for software-as-a-service, expected to increase to $45 billion by 2025, up 84% CAGR over five years. Marketplaces also help shorten the buying cycle, consolidate billing and make it easier to scale software deployments.

With the expansion, enterprises will have more access to IBM’s artificial intelligence and data technologies within a portfolio of 44 listings and 29 SaaS offerings, the company said. According to IBM, these include components of the watsonx AI and Data platform, which allow enterprises to build, scale and govern AI workloads; Watsonx.data, a data store built on an open data lakehouse architecture; and Watsonx.ai, an enterprise studio for AI builders; along with watsonx Assistant and watsonx Orchestrate.

“IBM’s global expansion with AWS Marketplace opens up innovation opportunities for our joint customers across the world,” said Matt Yanchyshyn, general manager AWS Marketplace and partner services at AWS. “By leveraging the speed and simplified procurement capabilities of AWS Marketplace, customers can now more easily access IBM's cutting-edge solutions, enabling them to accelerate their digital transformation and drive innovation at scale.”

Other software includes IBM’s database Db2 Cloud Pak for Data and a portfolio of automation software including Apptio, Turbonomic and Instana, along with the Security and Sustainability software portfolios. The cloud-native software enables clients to deploy on AWS while offering flexible licensing, including SaaS and subscription.

IBM said it will also launch 15 new IBM Consulting professional services and assets on AWS Marketplace. These offerings will focus on data and application modernisation, security services and industry-specific solutions, with generative AI capabilities included in select services.

“By expanding the availability of our software portfolio in AWS Marketplace, organisations around the world will have greater access to a streamlined way to procure many IBM AI and hybrid cloud offerings to help propel their business forward,” said Nick Otto, head of global strategic partnerships, IBM.