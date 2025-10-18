I Like To Think, Don't Have A Problem With Attention Span: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw On Using AI

While many reach for Google or ask AI for an answer, Minister Vaishnaw said he does not take this route because he likes to think.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explained why he doesn’t use AI for more of his work.

"I like to think, don’t have a problem with attention span," he said. When asked about leveraging large language models like Grok or Gemini for his own work, the Minister said, "I try to use my own brain."

He did, however, confirm a coming shift, announcing that Bengaluru-based start-up Sarvam's AI Model which is set to be launched in December-January. To this, he added a personal note, saying, "I'll start using Sarvam."

He also went on to confirm India's technological leap with 2-nanometer chip design, massive foreign investments in compute facilities, and a definitive timeline for the indigenous Sarvam AI model.

He provided an assessment of India’s digital future, detailing advancements in semiconductor design, AI infrastructure, and resource self-reliance.