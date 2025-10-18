Business NewsTechnologyI Like To Think, Don't Have A Problem With Attention Span: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw On Using AI
I Like To Think, Don't Have A Problem With Attention Span: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw On Using AI

When asked about leveraging large language models like Grok or Gemini for his own work, the Minister said, "I try to use my own brain."

18 Oct 2025, 12:59 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
When asked about leveraging large language models like Grok or Gemini for his own work, the Minister said, I try to use my own brain. (Image: PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
When asked about leveraging large language models like Grok or Gemini for his own work, the Minister said, I try to use my own brain. (Image: PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

While many reach for Google or ask AI for an answer, Minister Vaishnaw said he does not take this route because he likes to think.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explained why he doesn’t use AI for more of his work.

"I like to think, don’t have a problem with attention span," he said. When asked about leveraging large language models like Grok or Gemini for his own work, the Minister said, "I try to use my own brain."

He did, however, confirm a coming shift, announcing that Bengaluru-based start-up Sarvam's AI Model which is set to be launched in December-January. To this, he added a personal note, saying, "I'll start using Sarvam."

He also went on to confirm India's technological leap with 2-nanometer chip design, massive foreign investments in compute facilities, and a definitive timeline for the indigenous Sarvam AI model.

He provided an assessment of India’s digital future, detailing advancements in semiconductor design, AI infrastructure, and resource self-reliance.

On the critical infrastructure front, the Minister noted a significant breakthrough in semiconductor manufacturing capability.

"We have started designing two nanometer chips in India," noting that these are "the smallest, most complex" components. This achievement aligns with the nation’s vision for "Aatmanirbhar" technology.

The push for AI compute infrastructure was a central theme, as "compute facilities are key facet of India’s AI journey." The government is "Inviting large players to set up compute facilities in India" and is seeing success, confirming that "Meta is working on investment for compute facility in India."

Further he noted that the plan for a Google AI Hub in Visakhapatnam is "going to be very good for our country." The Minister explained the necessity of this investment, stating, "Getting computer facilities in our country is very important for us. Once we have them, then the ability to do good research and develop AI applications will significantly increase."

