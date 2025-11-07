Business NewsTechnology'I Just Smashed My TV': New GTA 6 Release Date Sparks Meme Fest
'I Just Smashed My TV': New GTA 6 Release Date Sparks Meme Fest

Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Nov. 19, 2026, Rockstar Games shared.

07 Nov 2025, 10:25 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Grand Theft Auto VI release date push back has sparked a meme fest online. (Source: MrKelsGame/X)</p></div>
Grand Theft Auto VI release date push back has sparked a meme fest online. (Source: MrKelsGame/X)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Grand Theft Auto VI’s release has been pushed back yet again, and fans aren’t pleased.

“Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026,” Rockstar Games shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The title was earlier scheduled to release on May 26, 2026, which makes it a delay of six months.

Earlier in May this year, Rockstar had announced the title’s postponement from fall 2025 to May 2026, and the move had sparked a wave of reactions by fans on social media. On a similar note, GTA 6’s current delay has sparked a meme fest online.

How GTA 6 Fans Reacted To New Release Date

While anticipated by industry insiders, the announcement was quickly followed by social media reactions.

“I just smashed my TV in front of 30 guests at my party because of these constant delays. My wife just took our crying kids and said they’re all spending the week at a hotel. This delay has ruined my life and my expectations. I can’t handle this anymore. Goodbye Rockstar. I am no longer a fan,” wrote a user, PrimitiveAK, on X.

Another quipped that the “Second Coming of Christ” may happen sooner: “Odds for Jesus Christ to return before GTA VI released are now up to 47%.”

Even Domino’s Pizza UK joined the conversation, posting “call us if you need help delivering” on X.

Yet another user fumed: "Damn it! I became a father, and I might even become a grandfather, and your game still isn’t out yet!"

Guinness World Records had their own angle to the delay. “Current record for the longest development period for a videogame? 14 years and 43 days,” they posted. The undercurrent of sarcasm couldn’t be missed that GTA 6 may well be on its way to beat the record! 

Meme’s were flying as well:

GTA 6 Release Date Moved Again, Will Now Arrive In November 2026
GTA 6 Release Date Moved Again, Will Now Arrive In November 2026
