'I Just Smashed My TV': New GTA 6 Release Date Sparks Meme Fest

Grand Theft Auto VI’s release has been pushed back yet again, and fans aren’t pleased.

“Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026,” Rockstar Games shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The title was earlier scheduled to release on May 26, 2026, which makes it a delay of six months.

Earlier in May this year, Rockstar had announced the title’s postponement from fall 2025 to May 2026, and the move had sparked a wave of reactions by fans on social media. On a similar note, GTA 6’s current delay has sparked a meme fest online.