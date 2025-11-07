'I Just Smashed My TV': New GTA 6 Release Date Sparks Meme Fest
Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Nov. 19, 2026, Rockstar Games shared.
Grand Theft Auto VI’s release has been pushed back yet again, and fans aren’t pleased.
“Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026,” Rockstar Games shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The title was earlier scheduled to release on May 26, 2026, which makes it a delay of six months.
Earlier in May this year, Rockstar had announced the title’s postponement from fall 2025 to May 2026, and the move had sparked a wave of reactions by fans on social media. On a similar note, GTA 6’s current delay has sparked a meme fest online.
How GTA 6 Fans Reacted To New Release Date
While anticipated by industry insiders, the announcement was quickly followed by social media reactions.
“I just smashed my TV in front of 30 guests at my party because of these constant delays. My wife just took our crying kids and said they’re all spending the week at a hotel. This delay has ruined my life and my expectations. I can’t handle this anymore. Goodbye Rockstar. I am no longer a fan,” wrote a user, PrimitiveAK, on X.
I just smashed my TV in front of 30 guests at my party because of these constant delays. My wife just took our crying kids and said theyâre all spending the week at a hotel. This delay has ruined my life and my expectations. I canât handle this anymore. Goodbye Rockstar. I am noâ¦— PrimitiveAK ð¯ð² (@PrimitiveAK) November 6, 2025
Another quipped that the “Second Coming of Christ” may happen sooner: “Odds for Jesus Christ to return before GTA VI released are now up to 47%.”
ODDS FOR JESUS CHRIST TO RETURN BEFORE GTA VI RELEASED ARE NOW UP TO 47% pic.twitter.com/E6h5w7PJYd— Moses (@holy_moses7) November 6, 2025
Even Domino’s Pizza UK joined the conversation, posting “call us if you need help delivering” on X.
call us if you need help delivering https://t.co/JgXJBNrgwT— Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) November 6, 2025
Yet another user fumed: "Damn it! I became a father, and I might even become a grandfather, and your game still isn’t out yet!"
Guinness World Records had their own angle to the delay. “Current record for the longest development period for a videogame? 14 years and 43 days,” they posted. The undercurrent of sarcasm couldn’t be missed that GTA 6 may well be on its way to beat the record!
Current record for the longest development period for a videogame? 14 years and 43 days.— Guinness World Records (@GWR) November 6, 2025
Officially announced on 28 April 1997 by developer 3D Realms, the FPS 'Duke Nukem Forever' was finally released on 10 June 2011. https://t.co/8XBZGM3i98
Meme’s were flying as well:
me in the year of 2070 after hearing GTA 6 got delayed again pic.twitter.com/3wD8AsVitD— kira ð¾ (@kirawontmiss) November 6, 2025
One more year of GTA Online, againâ¦ pic.twitter.com/BSYRcwZwlf— Nick (@GhillieYT) November 6, 2025