HyperOS 3 With Android 16 Begins Rolling Out To Xiaomi 14, Redmi Note 14 5G, Poco Devices
Xiaomi has begun expanding the HyperOS 3 rollout in India, bringing Android 16 and a suite of new AI-driven features to select Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco devices.
Xiaomi has started rolling out its latest HyperOS 3 update to a wider range of smartphones and tablets across its portfolio, according to a company executive. The update brings Android 16 to additional Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco devices in India.
HyperOS 3 was first introduced at the company’s September 2025 launch event, where the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max debuted as the first handsets to run the operating system out of the box, reported NDTV Gadgets 360.
Alongside the Android 16 upgrade, HyperOS 3 includes refreshed system animations, new widgets and a set of AI-powered writing and editing tools aimed at improving everyday productivity.
Rollout Details And Eligible Models
Xiaomi India’s Associate Director of Marketing and PR, Sandeep Sarma, said that the company has begun pushing the HyperOS 3 update to more devices. According to Sarma, the update will soon be available for the Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi Pad 7, Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi 13, Poco F7 and Poco M7 Pro 5G.
The latest firmware version extends Android 16 features across Xiaomi’s main brand as well as its Redmi and Poco sub-brands.
How To Check For HyperOS 3 Update
Users with eligible devices can manually check for the update by heading to Settings, navigating to My Device, tapping the HyperOS banner at the top and selecting Check for update. Once available, the update can be downloaded and installed, during which the device may restart multiple times to complete the process, according to NDTV Gadgets 360.
Interface Changes And Multitasking Features
HyperOS 3 introduces many interface-level changes first unveiled in September. One of the additions is HyperIsland, a pill-shaped notification area at the top of the display. It shows alerts and live activities. The feature also provides information such as charging speed when the device is plugged in. This allows users to view important details at a glance.
The update also brings a new “dual-island” design, letting users manage apps and tasks from the same screen without switching between applications. In addition, users can create dynamic wallpapers and cinematic lock screens using still images.
HyperAI Tools Added To The System
Based on Android 16, HyperOS 3 integrates Xiaomi’s HyperAI features across supported phones and tablets. These include AI-powered writing tools such as smart screen recognition and DeepThink mode. These allow users to adjust the style and tone of text in messages and emails.
The update also introduces AI Speed Recognition, a feature meant to improve audio recordings. It supports real-time transcription, improves audio quality and can generate summaries from recorded audio files, These expand the system’s AI-driven capabilities for everyday use.