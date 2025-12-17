HyperOS 3 With Android 16 Begins Rolling Out To Xiaomi 14, Redmi Note 14 5G, Poco Devices

Xiaomi has started rolling out its latest HyperOS 3 update to a wider range of smartphones and tablets across its portfolio, according to a company executive. The update brings Android 16 to additional Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco devices in India.

HyperOS 3 was first introduced at the company’s September 2025 launch event, where the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max debuted as the first handsets to run the operating system out of the box, reported NDTV Gadgets 360.

Alongside the Android 16 upgrade, HyperOS 3 includes refreshed system animations, new widgets and a set of AI-powered writing and editing tools aimed at improving everyday productivity.