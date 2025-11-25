HyperOS 3 Coming To Xiaomi 14 Ultra In November — Key Features

HyperOS 3 is said to be in active development for Xiaomi 14 Ultra devices. Recent leaks suggest the update has reached the final stage, with test servers now marking it as ready for release.

Chinese Xiaomi 14 Ultra units have already started receiving the update, and sources claim that the global version is prepared for deployment too. This Android 16-based software is expected to begin rolling out before November ends.

Xiaomitime discovered HyperOS 3 flagged as distribution-ready on internal servers. The global build carries the version OS3.0.3.0.WNAMIXM, linked to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra’s codename “Aurora,” with the status explicitly listed as “ready for stable rollout.” For reference, the Chinese variant launched with OS3.0.4.0.WNACNXM, whereas the upcoming global build uses OS3.0.3.0.WNAMIXM.