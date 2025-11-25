HyperOS 3 Coming To Xiaomi 14 Ultra In November — Key Features
HyperOS 3 is said to be in active development for Xiaomi 14 Ultra devices. Recent leaks suggest the update has reached the final stage, with test servers now marking it as ready for release.
Chinese Xiaomi 14 Ultra units have already started receiving the update, and sources claim that the global version is prepared for deployment too. This Android 16-based software is expected to begin rolling out before November ends.
Xiaomitime discovered HyperOS 3 flagged as distribution-ready on internal servers. The global build carries the version OS3.0.3.0.WNAMIXM, linked to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra’s codename “Aurora,” with the status explicitly listed as “ready for stable rollout.” For reference, the Chinese variant launched with OS3.0.4.0.WNACNXM, whereas the upcoming global build uses OS3.0.3.0.WNAMIXM.
Xiaomi HyperOS 3: Key Features
HyperOS 3 is expected to deliver a revamped interface with smoother animations and visual refinements. The update focuses on eliminating stuttering and resolving battery-drain problems, while also introducing the latest security patches and a robust set of AI-powered features.
Major AI photo editing upgrades include Xiao AI-powered natural-language photo retouching; one-tap automated enhancements with no complicated menus; and advanced creative edits for portraits, landscapes, and objects.
Xiaomi Super Island receives deeper integration with multimedia apps and system functions, providing instant access to live info and notifications. Revamped media management and creativity tools include a new dedicated pet album that automatically detects and organises pet photos and a redesigned watermark system and advanced editing suite.
Other new features include enhanced compatibility with Xiaomi Music and NetEase Cloud, ability to drag songs directly to share, facial recognition support for app-lock notifications, and NFC card swipe notifications inside Super Island.