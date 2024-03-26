HPE Updates Native Portfolio To Advance Generative AI, Machine & Deep-Learning Applications

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has announced updates to its artificial intelligence-native portfolios to advance the operationalisation of generative AI, deep-learning and machine-learning applications.

According to the company, the updates include availability of two HPE and Nvidia co-engineered full-stack gen AI solutions, a preview of HPE machine learning inference software, an enterprise retrieval-augmented generation reference architecture, along with support to develop future products based on the new Nvidia Blackwell platform.

HPE and Nvidia "will continue to deliver co-designed AI software and hardware solutions that help our customers accelerate the development and deployment of gen AI from concept into production", Antonio Neri, chief executive officer of HPE, said.