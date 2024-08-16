HPE To Acquire Morpheus Data To Expand Hybrid Cloud Capabilities

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has entered into an agreement to acquire Morpheus Data, a software provider for hybrid cloud management and platform operations. With the acquisition, HPE aims to expand the hybrid cloud operation capabilities available through HPE GreenLake cloud.

As enterprises grapple with IT systems that are more heterogeneous and complex to manage, unifying hybrid capabilities on a single platform is important. At the same time, the intelligent cloud operations market is projected to reach $36 billion by 2027.

Morpheus will help enhance GreenLake by providing multi-vendor, multi-cloud application provisioning, orchestration and automation, as well as FinOps capabilities for cloud cost optimisation, HPE said. These capabilities will help HPE provide a suite of enterprise-grade capabilities and services across the hybrid cloud stack and make GreenLake a platform for managing virtualised, cloud-native and AI workloads.

"With the acquisition of Morpheus Data, we will take the next major leap to make HPE GreenLake cloud the de facto platform for innovating across hybrid IT," said Fidelma Russo, chief technology officer at HPE.

According to HPE, GreenLake customers will be able to provision and manage workloads across traditional and modern cloud environments, including brownfield private and public infrastructure. GreenLake will also help enterprises optimise spending across cloud environments through FinOps capabilities. HPE will combine its multi-vendor, multicloud IT data with Morpheus’ FinOps capabilities to enable customers to understand their cloud spend, put guardrails around usage and optimise their workloads to lower costs.

"Together we will be able to help more customers transform their multicloud, multi-vendor IT estates to thrive and innovate in this increasingly complex and fragmented IT landscape," Brian Wheeler, co-founder and chief executive officer, Morpheus Data, said.