HPE Named Leader For The Seventh Year In Gartner Magic Quadrant For SD-WAN

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has been recognised by Gartner Inc. as a leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN. This is the seventh year in a row that HPE has been positioned in the Leaders Quadrant by Gartner.

In addition, HPE has also been recognised as a customers’ choice in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for SD-WAN.

SD-WAN (software-defined wide area network) is a virtual network architecture that enables users to securely connect to applications across a wide area network.

In the Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN report, Gartner evaluated vendors based on two criteria in the area of SD-WAN: Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. The report includes a summary of each vendor, as well as an assessment of each vendor’s strengths and cautions.

“We’re proud to offer customers secure SD-WAN capabilities as part of our AI-powered SASE platform, meeting modern security needs and protecting against rapidly evolving threats,” said David Hughes, chief product officer, HPE Aruba Networking.

“We believe being named a Leader seven years in a row confirms we are in a strong position to provide innovative performance optimisation, cloud onramp, with embedded and partner-integrated security capabilities, to protect users and devices while establishing the foundation for a unified SASE architecture," added Hughes.

In 2023, HPE Aruba Networking had acquired cloud security provider Axis Security. The acquisition saw the integration of their Security Service Edge solution into Aruba’s EdgeConnect portfolio. This enabled a single-vendor SASE solution to meet the increasing demand for integrated networking and security solutions delivered as-a-service.