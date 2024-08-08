HPE Introduces AI-Powered, Behavioural Analytics-Based Networking To Bolster Cybersecurity

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co. is strengthening its cybersecurity defences with a new artificial intelligence-powered networking portfolio by introducing behavioural analytics-based network detection and response capabilities. Behavioural analytics will help improve threat detection and response and the ability to enforce security policies in the cloud and the local area network via zero trust network access, HPE said.

The NDR solution leverages telemetry from HPE Aruba Networking Central’s data lake to train and deploy AI models to monitor and detect unusual activity on vulnerable Internet of Things devices, which play an important role in supporting business processes. As the opportunity grows for IoT to provide organisations with data to train and activate generative AI models, so too does the need to detect changes in network traffic patterns, connection status, or dynamic device attributes that are indicative of a device being compromised.

“Enterprises are increasingly realising that unsecured IoT devices in the network present an observability blind spot in their security solutions. Those devices can be exploited for initiating larger network attacks, and thus are also one of the largest contributors to a growing attack surface,” said Jon Green, chief technology and security officer, HPE Aruba Networking.

The company is also enhancing its cloud-based universal ZTNA approach by extending its reach to campus-based local area networks. The new local edge capability brings the same access control policies defined for the cloud directly to campuses and data centres, with the aim of improving user experience and consistent enforcement regardless of a user's location or connection method.

“As security teams increasingly rely on the network to deliver zero trust security solutions, HPE Aruba Networking is providing the ability to leverage a single access control policy for application resources, on-prem or off-prem, that customers can adopt to reduce overlapping and potentially confusing controls,” said Green.

To accelerate threat response, HPE Aruba Networking Central also combines attack detection with new policy recommendations to protect against threats by intercepting potential attacks. To avoid disruption of network operations, teams can preview changes to their security policies before implementation as part of their enforcement and response workflow, HPE said.