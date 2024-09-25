HPE Expands AI-Powered Automation, Introduces Third-Party Network Device Monitoring

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has announced the expansion of HPE Aruba Networking Central, its artificial intelligence-powered network management solution, with new AI insights and capabilities. These include integration of OpsRamp for third-party network device monitoring of industry vendors such as Cisco, Juniper Networks, and Palo Alto Networks.

New capabilities of Aruba Networking Central also include an improved network device configuration engine, expanded network observability and AI-generated network optimisations, supported by AI insights from the customer base.

Acquired by HPE in 2023, OpsRamp increases contextual network observability by adding insights from network devices such as wireless access points, switches, firewalls, and routers across vendors. This new option helps reduce heterogenous network blind spots and accelerates common health monitoring and troubleshooting tasks, HPE said.

“We are expanding our AI-powered insights for networking and security to cover products from a wide range of industry vendors, offering customers a huge advantage in their ability to control, predict, and manage their network, putting them in a strong position to execute their AI networking strategies,” said David Hughes, chief product officer at HPE Aruba Networking.

The solution’s digital experience monitoring capabilities have been expanded with the integration of Aruba Networking User Experience Insight monitoring natively into its interface. This capability can continuously monitor service level agreement adherence from the user to the application.

Additionally, Aruba Networking Central’s device management includes the addition of a common configuration model across wired, wireless and gateway products, new hierarchical configurations capabilities, and 90 new application programming interfaces, the company added.

HPE has also added more AI-trained models over the past six months that significantly reduce the time and effort to plan, deploy, manage, troubleshoot and optimise networks. Newly trained and tuned classification AI models are now derived from a data lake with telemetry from more than 4.6 million network-managed devices and more than 1.6 billion customer endpoints, HPE said.