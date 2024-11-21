HPE Advances Hybrid Cloud Offerings For Managing Heterogenous IT Environments

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has announced advancements on the HPE GreenLake cloud to simplify management across heterogenous and hybrid IT environments. The new solutions include unified virtualisation management, fast object storage and disconnected private clouds.

The HPE VM Essentials is a unified virtual machine management solution that improves management of virtualised workloads across hybrid environments. It integrates existing virtualised workloads with the new HPE VME hypervisor. The solution supports multiple storage protocols, distributed workload placement, high availability, live migration, and integrated data protection.

HPE has also announced Alletra Storage MP X10000, a new object storage that enables enterprises to store and retrieve data faster. Built for high-speed data lakes and modern data protection, the X10000 is designed for exabyte scale. Additionally, HPE’s multi-protocol disaggregated architecture for block, file and object storage simplifies fleet management across hybrid environments.

With the new Private Cloud Enterprise Disconnected and Alletra Storage MP Disconnected solutions, the company is also introducing disconnected management for its private cloud and block storage offering. This will help enable a cloud experience at sites that cannot have an internet connection. Its partners will also be able to deliver sovereign private cloud solutions powered by HPE GreenLake.

HPE Private Cloud AI, co-developed with Nvidia, is also expanding its partner ecosystem and supported use cases. HPE has added six new partners to the Unleash AI programme to accelerate time to market for specialised AI use cases. In addition, Deloitte has expanded its collaboration with HPE and will deploy its AI solutions such as C-Suite AI with HPE Private Cloud AI.