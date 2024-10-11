How Will Apple Intelligence Make Photos Better In iOS 18.1?

Apple announced a major update to Photos with the launch of iOS 18, including features such as new default collections and smart organisation of pictures, along with greater personalisation of Photos views with custom layouts and the option of pinning favourite collections.

Now with iOS 18.1 (expected to release Oct. 28), along with the much touted Apple Intelligence, the company is making AI-powered updates to Photos, helping users edit pictures and make custom movies with a tap of a button.

Here are three things you’ll be able to do in Photos after iOS 18.1: