How To Watch Instagram Reels On Amazon Fire TV

Users can begin by downloading the Instagram app on Amazon Fire TV and logging in.

Alternatively, Instagram for TV can be activated via the Settings section of the mobile app.

After signing in, viewers are presented with curated channels tailored to their interests, ranging from music and sports highlights to lesser-known travel spots and viral moments.

Once a video is chosen, the experience becomes largely hands-free, with subsequent Reels playing automatically and with sound.

The platform allows up to five accounts to be added, enabling different household members to receive tailored Reels recommendations. There is also the option to create a standalone Instagram for TV account that operates independently of a personal profile.

“Over time, we plan to introduce new features to the app, like using your phone as a remote to browse, different ways to channel surf, shared feeds with friends, and making it easier to keep up with your favourite creators in one place,” Meta said in a newsroom post.

The company has positioned Instagram for TV as a shared-screen experience, prompting it to enforce content rules aimed at a general audience. As part of the trial, most Reels adhere to a PG-13 style classification, mirroring the standards recently rolled out on the mobile app.

Instagram has indicated that teens using the TV version of the platform will be covered by the same framework as applicable on the mobile app. This involves limiting exposure to content and interactions considered inappropriate for minors.

Extending Reels to television screens positions Instagram more directly against YouTube, which has long held a commanding presence in the living room. The strategy seems designed to capture viewers seeking light, short-form content while relaxing on the sofa, offering an alternative to committing to a full film or episode, TechCrunch reported.

The launch follows earlier comments from Instagram head Adam Mosseri, who said in October that the platform was working on an app for televisions.

“TV is an increasingly important surface, it’s been very important for YouTube…it’s been very important for TikTok. So we’d like to figure out how to make sure that we show up in a compelling way on all the relevant devices,” he said at Bloomberg’s Screentime event