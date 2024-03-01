How To Use WhatsApp's New 'Search By Date' Feature? Check Step-By-Step Guide

NDTV ProfitTechnologyHow To Use WhatsApp's New 'Search By Date' Feature? Check Step-By-Step Guide
The 'Search by Date' feature is now available globally for all users across Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, and Web platforms.

01 Mar 2024, 12:19 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Representative/Unsplash</p></div>
Image Source: Representative/Unsplash

WhatsApp, the widely-used messaging platform owned by Meta, has introduced a new feature called 'Search by Date.' This feature enhances the app's search capabilities, allowing users to pinpoint messages based on specific dates. The update was announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on his WhatsApp channel.

The 'Search by Date' feature is now available globally for all users across Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, and Web platforms. This addition comes after beta testing, which took place in November 2023.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Mark Zuckerberg's WhatsApp Channel</p></div>

Image Source: Mark Zuckerberg's WhatsApp Channel

How to use WhatsApp Search By Date feature

To utilise the 'Search by Date' feature, users can follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Open the Desired Chat

  • Navigate to the individual or group chat that you wish to search.

Step 2: Access the Calendar

  • On Android phones, click on the three dots located in the top right corner of the screen.

  • On iOS devices, tap the contact or group name. Click on the regular 'Search' option.

  • If your app is updated to the latest version, you will notice a small calendar icon with a search symbol.

Step 3: Select the Date

  • After clicking on the 'Search' option, a pop-up calendar will appear on your screen.

  • Choose the desired date by selecting the day, month, and year from the calendar.

Step 4: Navigate Through Messages

  • Once you've selected the date, the chat or group will open directly to messages from that specific day.

  • Easily scroll up or down within the chat to find the information you're looking for.

In addition to the 'Search by Date' feature, WhatsApp recently rolled out four new text formatting options globally, including bulleted points, numbered lists, block quotes, and inline quotes. These join the existing formatting options such as bold, italic, strikethrough, and monospace.

