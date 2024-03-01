How To Use WhatsApp's New 'Search By Date' Feature? Check Step-By-Step Guide

WhatsApp, the widely-used messaging platform owned by Meta, has introduced a new feature called 'Search by Date.' This feature enhances the app's search capabilities, allowing users to pinpoint messages based on specific dates. The update was announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on his WhatsApp channel.

The 'Search by Date' feature is now available globally for all users across Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, and Web platforms. This addition comes after beta testing, which took place in November 2023.