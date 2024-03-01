How To Use WhatsApp's New 'Search By Date' Feature? Check Step-By-Step Guide
The 'Search by Date' feature is now available globally for all users across Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, and Web platforms.
WhatsApp, the widely-used messaging platform owned by Meta, has introduced a new feature called 'Search by Date.' This feature enhances the app's search capabilities, allowing users to pinpoint messages based on specific dates. The update was announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on his WhatsApp channel.
Image Source: Mark Zuckerberg's WhatsApp Channel
How to use WhatsApp Search By Date feature
To utilise the 'Search by Date' feature, users can follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Open the Desired Chat
Navigate to the individual or group chat that you wish to search.
Step 2: Access the Calendar
On Android phones, click on the three dots located in the top right corner of the screen.
On iOS devices, tap the contact or group name. Click on the regular 'Search' option.
If your app is updated to the latest version, you will notice a small calendar icon with a search symbol.
Step 3: Select the Date
After clicking on the 'Search' option, a pop-up calendar will appear on your screen.
Choose the desired date by selecting the day, month, and year from the calendar.
Step 4: Navigate Through Messages
Once you've selected the date, the chat or group will open directly to messages from that specific day.
Easily scroll up or down within the chat to find the information you're looking for.
In addition to the 'Search by Date' feature, WhatsApp recently rolled out four new text formatting options globally, including bulleted points, numbered lists, block quotes, and inline quotes. These join the existing formatting options such as bold, italic, strikethrough, and monospace.