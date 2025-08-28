How To Use WhatsApp AI-Powered Writing Help Feature
Now you can write "Please don’t make the sofa a sock graveyard" instead of the straightforward “please don’t leave dirty socks on sofa.”
If you sometimes don’t know how to best express yourself and need help to do it, WhatsApp might now know just what to say and how to say it in the right tone.
The Meta-owned messaging platform has expanded its artificial intelligence features and has introduced a new AI-driven writing tool designed to assist users in crafting messages.
Writing Help, the new feature from WhatsApp, will offer you options to review AI-generated suggestions in different tones — including professional, humorous, or encouraging — which you can choose from or further edit to create the ideal message.
WhatsApp cited the example of a simple sentence, “please don’t leave dirty socks on sofa.” With the help of Meta AI, you can get creative substitutes for this sentence, including: “Please don’t make the sofa a sock graveyard,” “Breaking news: socks found chilling on the couch. Please move them,” and “Hey, sock ninja, laundry basket is that way!”
According to WhatsApp, Writing Help utilises Private Processing technology, enabling you to use Meta AI to create a response while ensuring privacy. Messages remain confidential, and neither Meta nor WhatsApp can access your message or the proposed revisions, it said.
How To Use WhatsApp AI-Powered Writing Help
To use WhatsApp’s Writing Help feature:
Open WhatsApp.
Draft your message in a one-to-one message or group chat.
Tap the new pencil icon.
Meta AI will then offer alternatives to the message, which you can use as it is or tweak it further.
Optional features like Writing Help and Message Summaries are disabled by default, and users need to enable them first.
Writing Help is being introduced in English first, beginning with the US and a number of other countries. WhatsApp aims to expand to additional languages and regions later this year.