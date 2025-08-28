How To Use WhatsApp AI-Powered Writing Help Feature

If you sometimes don’t know how to best express yourself and need help to do it, WhatsApp might now know just what to say and how to say it in the right tone.

The Meta-owned messaging platform has expanded its artificial intelligence features and has introduced a new AI-driven writing tool designed to assist users in crafting messages.

Writing Help, the new feature from WhatsApp, will offer you options to review AI-generated suggestions in different tones — including professional, humorous, or encouraging — which you can choose from or further edit to create the ideal message.

WhatsApp cited the example of a simple sentence, “please don’t leave dirty socks on sofa.” With the help of Meta AI, you can get creative substitutes for this sentence, including: “Please don’t make the sofa a sock graveyard,” “Breaking news: socks found chilling on the couch. Please move them,” and “Hey, sock ninja, laundry basket is that way!”

According to WhatsApp, Writing Help utilises Private Processing technology, enabling you to use Meta AI to create a response while ensuring privacy. Messages remain confidential, and neither Meta nor WhatsApp can access your message or the proposed revisions, it said.