How To Use Apps In ChatGPT — Expedia, Spotify, Canva, Zillow, Others Now Available

ChatGPT is now more than simply an AI chatbot thanks to new updates made by OpenAI. You can now chat with a range of apps inside ChatGPT. These “mini apps” can be used directly in conversations, and as per your needs, the appropriate app will respond.

According to OpenAI, users can discover these apps “when ChatGPT suggests one at the right time, or by calling them by name.” You can speak in natural language with these apps and they will respond, offering interactive interfaces in the chat itself.

These new apps are available to ChatGPT users in Free, Go, Plus, and Pro categories outside the European Union.