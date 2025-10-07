How To Use Apps In ChatGPT — Expedia, Spotify, Canva, Zillow, Others Now Available
ChatGPT is now more than simply an AI chatbot thanks to new updates made by OpenAI. You can now chat with a range of apps inside ChatGPT. These “mini apps” can be used directly in conversations, and as per your needs, the appropriate app will respond.
According to OpenAI, users can discover these apps “when ChatGPT suggests one at the right time, or by calling them by name.” You can speak in natural language with these apps and they will respond, offering interactive interfaces in the chat itself.
These new apps are available to ChatGPT users in Free, Go, Plus, and Pro categories outside the European Union.
Which Apps Are Available In ChatGPT?
Currently, the below apps are available in ChatGPT for users:
Booking.com
Canva
Coursera
Expedia
Figma
Spotify
Zillow
According to OpenAI, partner apps that will be coming soon to ChatGPT include Tripadvisor, Uber, Khan Academy, Instacart, and more.
How To Use Apps In ChatGPT
Using these apps in ChatGPT is the same as having a regular conversation with the AI chatbot. At times, ChatGPT might suggest an app on its own during a chat. For instance, if you’re making your travel plans and querying ChatGPT about them, it might suggest the Expedia app. Else, you could simply ask, “Expedia, help me with my travel plans for Goa.”
If you’re having a conversation about a house purchase, ChatGPT could suggest the Zillow app, offering home options within your budget, their locations, maps, and other details.
Similarly, if you wish to make a playlist for a Diwali celebration you’re hosting, just say: “Spotify, help make a playlist for Diwali party,” and the app will respond within ChatGPT.
If you’re planning an event, just ask “Canva, design a flier for my event,” and the app will design one for you within the chat.
With these mini apps integrated within ChatGPT, you don’t have to switch tabs or move out of the chatbot. When you’re using these apps for the first time, ChatGPT will offer a prompt to connect them. That way, you’re aware that your data is being shared, if at all.