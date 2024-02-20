How To Unlink Facebook From Instagram? Follow These Steps
Instagram users can easily disconnect their accounts from Facebook and other linked platforms.
With concerns about data sharing and online security on the rise, this step-by-step guide will walk you through the simple process of unlinking your Instagram account from Facebook and other social networks.
How to Unlink Instagram And Facebook From the Instagram App?
Step 1: Open Instagram Profile: Launch Instagram and tap your profile picture.
Step 2: Access Settings: Click the top-right menu (three lines) and choose "Settings and Privacy."
Step 3: Navigate to Account Settings: Under "Accounts Center," select "Accounts."
Step 4: Choose Social Network: Pick the network you want to disconnect, e.g. Facebook.
Step 5: Remove Your Account: Tap "Remove" to disconnect or unlink the account.
Step 6: Confirm Unlinking: Verify by tapping "Yes, I'm sure."
Step 7: Confirm and Adjust Passwords: Continue; change shared login password if needed.
Website Unlinking: Via web: Profile > Settings > Accounts Center > Accounts. Locate the account, and remove it.
How to Unlink Instagram and Facebook From the Facebook App
Access Settings: Open the Facebook app and tap the Menu icon (three lines).
Navigate to Accounts Center: Scroll down and tap "Accounts Center" under Settings or Settings & Privacy (iOS).
Choose Accounts: Select "Accounts."
Remove Account: Pick the account to unlink and tap "Remove."
Confirm and Adjust Passwords: Confirm your choice and proceed. If login details are the same, password changes might be necessary.
Limiting Interaction Between Instagram and Facebook:
For those wanting partial connection between accounts:
Posts Sharing: Go to the Accounts Center in either app and tap "Sharing Across Profiles." Select your profile and adjust the sliders to share posts or stories, as desired automatically.
Advanced Login Options: Use "Logging in with accounts" to determine which logins to share and manage advanced login options.