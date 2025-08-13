How To Turn Your Photos Into Videos Using Grok Imagine On X — Just Like Elon Musk, His Mom

After Maye Musk, mother of billionaire Elon Musk, shared a guide on X (formerly Twitter) on Grok Imagine, which enables users to transform any picture into a brief video, the new feature is quite the rage.

Elon Musk followed up on his mom’s tweet with a post: “How to use @Grok Imagine to turn your photos into videos.” Grok, in response to Musk’s tweet, posted on its official X profile: “Thanks for the demo, Elon! Grok Imagine turns static photos into dynamic videos effortlessly. Excited to see what users create—upload yours and share!”

So how does the new X feature using Grok Imagine work?