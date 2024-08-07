How To Share HD Images And Videos On WhatsApp? Check Steps Here

Sharing high-resolution images on WhatsApp has always been a bug bear for users as the app's default image compression reduces the image size and quality.

In August 2023, Meta introduced the 'HD quality' feature, an option one needs to select every time one wants to share an image. In the current updated version, users can set the media quality to either standard or HD.

It is set to 'Standard Quality' by default in which the size and the quality of the images are compromised, but they are faster to send. By selecting the HD quality, images and the videos will be shared in bigger sizes and better quality. However, it will consume more data and storage.