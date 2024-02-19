How To Set Daily Time Limit On Instagram? Here's A Step-By-Step Guide
In a world where Instagram has become a daily ritual for millions, many users are blissfully unaware of a simple but effective feature that could help curb their addiction to the app.
Here's a step-by-step guide to setting a daily time limit on Instagram and taking charge of your digital life.
Signs of Instagram Addiction
Are you addicted to Instagram? Here are some signs to look out for:
Constantly checking Instagram, sometimes every few hours.
Spending more time on the app than intended.
Prioritising Instagram over other important activities.
Why Instagram Is So Addictive?
Instagram's allure is undeniable, especially among the younger crowd. Its algorithms are designed to keep you engaged, and features like Instagram Reels and Stories make it hard to look away.
How To Set A Daily Time Limit On Instagram?
On the Instagram App:
Open your Instagram app.
Go to your profile.
Tap the menu icon (three horizontal lines) in the top right corner.
Select "Your Activity."
Then choose "Time spent."
Turn on the "Set daily time limit" option and set your preferred limit.
Tap "Turn on" to save your changes.
With this feature, Instagram will give you a heads-up when you reach your daily time limit.
On iPhone Screen Time:
Open "Settings" on your iPhone.
Enable "Screen Time".
Select "App Limits" and tap "Add Limit".
Pick Instagram or any other apps you want to limit.
Set your desired daily time limit.
Tap "Add" to confirm.
On Android Using Digital Wellbeing:
Access your device's "Settings" and locate "Digital Wellbeing & Parental Controls".
Configure the settings and set app limits.
Find Instagram and set your daily limits.
Confirm your settings.
Using AirDroid Parental Control:
For ultimate control over your Instagram usage, consider AirDroid Parental Control:
Download and set up AirDroid Parental Control on your device.
Create an account and sign in.
Install AirDroid Kids on the device you want to monitor.
Pair the devices using the provided code.
Monitor and set strict time limits on Instagram.
How To Set Break Time On Instagram?
If you catch yourself spending too much time on Instagram and it's affecting your mental well-being, setting reminders for breaks can be a game-changer:
Open the Instagram app.
Tap the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines).
Choose "Your activity" and then "Time Spent".
Opt for "Set reminder to take breaks".
Enable the reminder.