How To Restyle Instagram Stories, Videos In Diwali Theme Until Oct. 29

Instagram has introduced limited-edition Diwali-themed effects for Instagram Stories and its Edits app in India and a few other markets. These effects allow users to enhance photos and videos in Stories and videos in the Edits app inspired by Diwali. Available through the Restyle option in both apps, the effects are accessible until Oct. 29.

The new effects, powered by Meta AI, include Fireworks, Diyas, and Rangoli for photos and Lanterns, Marigold, and Rangoli for videos.