How To Pin A Message In WhatsApp Chat? All You Need To Know About The New Feature

Popular messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature allowing users to pin messages within both individual and group chats.

The Meta-owned chat app said that users can pin "one message to the top of a chat."

The message will stay at the top of the chat as a banner for 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days.

"Instead of repeating dates, times and meeting locations, now you can pin the things that matter to the top of your chat so everyone (even your most forgetful friends) can find them," the company said.