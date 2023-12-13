How To Pin A Message In WhatsApp Chat? All You Need To Know About The New Feature
The message will stay at the top of the chat as a banner for 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days.
Popular messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature allowing users to pin messages within both individual and group chats.
The Meta-owned chat app said that users can pin "one message to the top of a chat."
"Instead of repeating dates, times and meeting locations, now you can pin the things that matter to the top of your chat so everyone (even your most forgetful friends) can find them," the company said.
introducing Pinned Messages ð now everyone can stay on top of a chat by keeping the important messages up top ð pic.twitter.com/nDcsgoJyga— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) December 12, 2023
How To Pin A Message On WhatsApp?
To pin a message, simply long-press on the desired message in a conversation
Select 'Pin' from the menu, and a banner will appear.
Users can choose the duration for the pinned message, with options of 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days. The default duration is set to 7 days.
Source: WhatsApp
In group chats, administrators can decide whether only they or all members will have the ability to pin messages. This feature is especially useful for quick access to important information, avoiding the hassle of searching through past messages.
WhatsApp has been introducing various updates, such as disappearing voice messages and secret code for chat lock.
Group admins now have the power to delete messages within the groups they manage and control who can join a group. Additionally, users can now use two WhatsApp accounts on the same device and automatically silence calls from unknown contacts.
Earlier this year, WhatsApp expanded its broadcast-based messaging feature called Channels to India and over 150 countries. This feature allows individuals and organizations to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls to users who follow them within the app. Other recent additions include instant video messages and screen-sharing during video calls.