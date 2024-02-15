How To Leave A Group Chat On Instagram? Here Are Simple Steps For Mobile And Web Users
Once you leave a group, you won't receive any messages from it unless someone adds you back to the conversation.
In the world of Instagram, being part of group chats is a common way to connect and share messages with friends or like-minded individuals.
However, there might be instances where you want to leave a group. Here's a simple guide on how to do it, whether you're using the Instagram mobile app or the web version.
How To Leave A Group On Instagram Mobile App?
Open the Instagram app on your mobile.
Tap the message icon located in the top right corner of the screen.
Find the group chat you wish to exit and tap on it.
Tap the group name or the profile picture icon at the top of the chat.
Locate the "Leave" option and click on it
A confirmation pop-up will appear; tap "Leave" again to confirm.
How To Leave A Group Chat On Instagram Web
Go to Instagram.com and log in to your account.
Click on the message icon, located in the top right corner of the screen.
Find the group chat you want to leave and click on it.
Click on the group name at the top of the chat.
A group information panel will appear on the right side of the screen.
Click on the "..." button next to the group name.
Select "Leave Group" from the dropdown menu.
A confirmation pop-up will appear; click "Leave" again to confirm.
Additional Tips:
After leaving a group, you won't see past conversations or receive new messages.
Other members won't be notified when you leave.
If you created the group, leaving it will automatically delete it for all members.
By following these simple steps, you can gracefully exit an Instagram group and manage your chat experience on the platform.