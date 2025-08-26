How To Go Back To Old Phone App, Familiar UI On Android Devices

Google recently unveiled an update on Android devices for the Phone app, featuring redesigns from Material 3 Expressive, a revamped user interface, and new gestures. Among the redesigned elements were larger buttons for ending calls, accessing the keypad, muting, and enabling speaker options.

Tweaks were also made to contacts and call history, with horizontal lines now distinguishing each contact and recently dialled numbers. Additionally, similar to iOS, there is a sliding option to accept or reject an incoming call.

However, many Android users were dissatisfied with this abrupt change in UI. Users criticised the update, saying it can be challenging for those who’re not well-versed with technology, such as parents, and some even pointed out that it hampers their muscle memory.

For some users, the much larger red Call End button was a blemish, while others found buttons “blocky, oversized, and ugly.”

The good news, however, is that you can revert to the previous user interface.