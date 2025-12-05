How To Generate 3D Cricket Stadiums Using Nano Bana Pro? Sundar Pichai Shares Prompt
The Ashes took centre stage as Sundar Pichai shared a Nano Banana Pro prompt for generating isometric miniature stadiums.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has provided a new source of creativity for cricket fans. During the Ashes series, he posted an AI prompt on X that enables fans to create miniature, yet finely detailed cricket grounds derived from real-time match data.
The virtual stadiums include authentic elements like two-tier stands and white roofs. All this can be achieved without any technical know-how.
"Love seeing all the isometric 3D trends using Nano Banana Pro and pulling in live data - thought I'd give it a try myself in honour of the Ashes second test underway," Pichai said on X.
Nano Banana Pro Prompt To Generate Cricket Stadiums
The prompt Pichai used to create this image is: "Research yesterday's score from the England vs Australia Test Match, then create a 45° top-down photorealistic isometric miniature cricket stadium diorama, use soft, refined textures with realistic PBR materials and gentle, lifelike lighting and shadows. Floating rounded beige scoreboard centered above stadium that reads "End of Day 1" and includes yesterday's score. Ground with real research. Circular two-tiered stands, multicolored dot crowd, white scalloped roof. Felt field, central pitch, tiny low-poly white players. Four floodlights, side black scoreboard (placeholder rectangle shape), sight screen. Seamless cream background, soft warm lighting, gentle bottom-right shadows. 1:1 aspect ratio."
Several users reacted by using the prompt to create images of miniature cricket stadiums.
"Tried with same prompt," said one user.
Another user tried the same prompt on Grok.
One user tried this prompt for a National Football League match: “Just tried this but using last week's Cowboys game.... A.I. is crazy!”
A user shared the result he got with the same prompt from ChatGPT.
Many users also responded to Sundar Pichai’s interest in dropping such prompts.
"Sundar casually dropping a whole 3D cricket stadium like it’s a weekend hobby. Google CEO by day, Blender wizard by night," a user said.
One person shared an image of Pichai playing cricket.
The latest Nano Banana Pro prompt shared by Pichai has enabled cricket fans to generate AI-powdered images of live sports. Google’s Nano Banana Pro, since its launch on November 20, has led to many new social media trends, with users sharing AI-generated images on a wide range of themes.