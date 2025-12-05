How To Generate 3D Cricket Stadiums Using Nano Bana Pro? Sundar Pichai Shares Prompt

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has provided a new source of creativity for cricket fans. During the Ashes series, he posted an AI prompt on X that enables fans to create miniature, yet finely detailed cricket grounds derived from real-time match data.

The virtual stadiums include authentic elements like two-tier stands and white roofs. All this can be achieved without any technical know-how.

"Love seeing all the isometric 3D trends using Nano Banana Pro and pulling in live data - thought I'd give it a try myself in honour of the Ashes second test underway," Pichai said on X.