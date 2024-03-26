How To Delete Facebook Account Permanently? Here's A Step-By-Step Guide

In a world fuelled by digital connections, Facebook has stood as a central hub for people to connect, share and engage with friends and family.

However, there's also an inclination to consider stepping back from platforms like Facebook due to privacy concerns, data scandals, and the need to detox from the endless stream of content.

If you're looking to regain control of your digital life, here's a comprehensive guide on how to deactivate or permanently delete your Facebook account.