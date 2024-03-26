How To Delete Facebook Account Permanently? Here's A Step-By-Step Guide
If you're looking to regain control of your digital life, here's a comprehensive guide on how to deactivate or permanently delete your Facebook account.
In a world fuelled by digital connections, Facebook has stood as a central hub for people to connect, share and engage with friends and family.
However, there's also an inclination to consider stepping back from platforms like Facebook due to privacy concerns, data scandals, and the need to detox from the endless stream of content.
If you're looking to regain control of your digital life, here's a comprehensive guide on how to deactivate or permanently delete your Facebook account.
How To Delete Facebook Account Using Browser
Open your web browser and visit the official Facebook account deletion page.
Click on 'Delete Account' and follow the prompts.
Provide your password to confirm the deletion.
Consider downloading a copy of your data, including photos and videos, by following Facebook's official guide.
How To Delete Your Facebook Account Using Mobile (iPhone and Android)
Open the Facebook app on your device.
Tap the three-lined icon (hamburger menu).
Go to 'Settings & Privacy' > 'Settings'.
Navigate to 'Account Ownership and Control' > 'Deactivation and Deletion'.
Choose 'Delete Account' and confirm your decision.
Don't forget to uninstall the Facebook app for good measure.
How To Deactivate Your Facebook Account Using Browser:
Visit the Facebook deactivation page.
Opt for "Deactivate Account" and follow the instructions.
Enter your password to deactivate your account temporarily.
How To Deactivate Your Facebook Account Using Mobile (iPhone and Android)
Open the Facebook app.
Access the 'Settings & Privacy' section.
Navigate to 'Account Ownership and Control' > 'Deactivation and Deletion'.
Choose 'Deactivate Account' to temporarily hide your account.
How To Undelete Facebook If You Change Your Mind
Facebook allows a 30-day grace period to cancel account deletion. Within this time frame:
Log into your Facebook account.
Choose 'Cancel Deletion' to halt the process.
How To Use Facebook Safely
If you're not ready to fully part with Facebook, but want to enhance your safety:
Strong Password: Set a unique, strong password for your account using a trusted password manager.
Selective Sharing: Avoid oversharing personal information that could be exploited.
Friend Requests: Only accept requests from people you trust.
Privacy Settings: Limit past posts' visibility and manage ad settings to prevent data exploitation.
Third-party Apps: Review and manage the apps and websites that have access to your Facebook data.
Scam Awareness: Be cautious of scams and avoid clicking on suspicious links.