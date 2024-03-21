How To Create Avatars On WhatsApp? Here's A Step-By-Step Guide
Creating an avatar on WhatsApp is entirely optional, but it's a fun way to personalise your chats.
WhatsApp introduced the avatar feature last year which allows users to create personalised sticker packs. The idea is to enhance user engagement and personalisation within chats. Users can create avatars that represent themselves and add them as stickers to their conversations, adding a unique touch to their interactions.
WhatsApp's parent company, Meta, also offers digital avatars on Facebook and Instagram. You could create a digital avatar with lots of options to make it look like you, or even automatically with just a photo of yourself. You can then use these avatars as stickers and set your favourite one as your profile picture. Let's see how it works!.
just when you thought you couldnât have more fun in a chat we added Avatar Animated Stickers like these â¬ï¸ to drop in all your chats. pic.twitter.com/R51aTZ88D8— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) September 20, 2023
For Android Users:
Open WhatsApp and go to your chat screen.
Tap on the emoji button to access the emoji menu.
Look for the avatar icon and tap on it to get started.
Alternatively, you can go to "Settings" > "Avatar" > "Create your Avatar".
Choose your skin tone and tap "Next".
Now, personalise your avatar by selecting hairstyles, eyebrows, lips, eyes, clothing, accessories, and more.
Once you're happy with your avatar, tap "Done".
For iOS Users
Open WhatsApp and go to your settings.
Tap on "Avatar" to access the avatar creation tool.
Select "Create manually" to start customising your avatar.
Choose your skin tone and tap "Next".
Personalise your avatar by adjusting various features.
Once you're satisfied with your avatar, tap "Done".
How To Create WhatsApp Avatar With A Photo?
In both Android and iOS, you have the option to create an avatar using a photo.
Simply follow the prompts to take a photo or upload one from your gallery.
WhatsApp will process the photo and suggest an avatar based on your features.
You can further customise this avatar to your liking before finalising it.
Creating an avatar on WhatsApp is entirely optional, but it's a fun way to personalise your chats. Your avatar can only be used within the WhatsApp platform and won't appear on other Meta apps like Facebook or Instagram. You can delete your avatar at any time if you change your mind. WhatsApp ensures your privacy by not using your photo for any other purpose and immediately deleting it after processing.