How To Create Avatars On WhatsApp? Here's A Step-By-Step Guide

WhatsApp introduced the avatar feature last year which allows users to create personalised sticker packs. The idea is to enhance user engagement and personalisation within chats. Users can create avatars that represent themselves and add them as stickers to their conversations, adding a unique touch to their interactions.

WhatsApp's parent company, Meta, also offers digital avatars on Facebook and Instagram. You could create a digital avatar with lots of options to make it look like you, or even automatically with just a photo of yourself. You can then use these avatars as stickers and set your favourite one as your profile picture. Let's see how it works!.