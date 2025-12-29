How To Build A 1440p Gaming PC Under Rs 1 Lakh With Nvidia RTX 50-Series GPUs
Gaming at 1440p resolution has traditionally required a premium PC budget, but that gap is narrowing fast. With Nvidia’s new RTX 50-series graphics cards entering the mid-range segment, gamers can now put together a capable 1440p system for under Rs 1 lakh without major compromises.
These GPUs offer better performance while using less power, faster GDDR7 memory, and improved AI-based upscaling. This makes them suitable for both modern AAA games and competitive titles.
The RTX 50-series represents a big upgrade for mid-range gaming PCs. Built on Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture, these graphics cards deliver better efficiency, improved ray tracing, and smarter upscaling.
1440p Gaming PC Under Rs 1 Lakh
If you are planning a 1440p gaming PC within a Rs 1 lakh budget, there are two options.
One option focuses only on getting the best possible performance from the PC tower, which works well if you already have a monitor, keyboard, and mouse.
The second option spreads the budget more evenly and includes a high-refresh-rate monitor and basic accessories, making it ideal for first-time PC buyers. Both builds use RTX 50-series graphics cards to ensure smooth performance at 1440p resolution.
Variation 1: Performance-Focused Build With Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti
This configuration is aimed at gamers who want the strongest possible tower under the budget, assuming they already have a monitor, keyboard, and mouse.
Recommended components and approximate prices
Processor (CPU): AMD Ryzen 5 7600X (6 cores/12 threads) - Rs 20,000
Graphics card (GPU): RTX 5060 Ti 8GB GDDR7 (Zotac or Inno3D) – Rs 42,000
Motherboard: Gigabyte B650M Gaming WiFi (DDR5) – Rs 12,000
Memory (RAM): 16GB (8GB x 2) DDR5 6000MHz – Rs 6,000
Storage: 1TB Gen4 NVMe SSD – Rs 5,800
Power supply: 650W 80 Plus Bronze – Rs 4,800
Cabinet: Airflow-focused mid-tower – Rs 4,000
CPU cooler: 120mm air cooler – Rs 2,200
Total cost (tower only): Rs 96,800
This setup offers excellent 1440p performance, faster memory speeds, and better thermal headroom, thanks to a dedicated CPU cooler and a higher-end RTX 5060 Ti GPU.
Variation 2: Balanced Full Setup With Nvidia RTX 5060
This option is ideal for first-time PC gamers or users upgrading from scratch, as it includes a high-refresh-rate monitor and essential peripherals while staying within the Rs 1,00,000 limit.
Recommended components and approximate prices
Processor (CPU): AMD Ryzen 5 7600 (stock cooler) – Rs 18,500
Graphics card (GPU): RTX 5060 8GB GDDR7 – Rs 33,000
Motherboard: B650M WiFi (DDR5) – Rs 11,500
Memory (RAM): 16GB DDR5 5200MHz (single stick) – Rs 5,200
Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD – Rs 6,000
Power supply: 650W 80 Plus Bronze – Rs 4,400
Cabinet: Mid-tower cabinet – Rs 3,500
Monitor: 24-inch 180Hz IPS display – Rs 10,400
Keyboard and mouse: Entry-level gaming combo – Rs 1,500
Total cost (full setup): Rs 1 lakh
While the GPU is slightly less powerful than the Ti variant, this build still delivers solid 1440p gaming performance and pairs it with a high-refresh-rate monitor.