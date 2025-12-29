How To Build A 1440p Gaming PC Under Rs 1 Lakh With Nvidia RTX 50-Series GPUs

Gaming at 1440p resolution has traditionally required a premium PC budget, but that gap is narrowing fast. With Nvidia’s new RTX 50-series graphics cards entering the mid-range segment, gamers can now put together a capable 1440p system for under Rs 1 lakh without major compromises.

These GPUs offer better performance while using less power, faster GDDR7 memory, and improved AI-based upscaling. This makes them suitable for both modern AAA games and competitive titles.

The RTX 50-series represents a big upgrade for mid-range gaming PCs. Built on Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture, these graphics cards deliver better efficiency, improved ray tracing, and smarter upscaling.