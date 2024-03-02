How To Audio Or Video Call Someone On X? Elon Musk Shares Video
According to the company’s official support page, all accounts can make and receive calls. Users will be able to control who can call them from the Direct Messages Settings.
Elon Musk-owned social media platform X is now allowing non-paying users to make video and phone calls on the platform. The feature, which was launched in 2023 was only available to premium subscribers on Android and iOS.
"We’re slowly rolling out audio and video calling to non premium users, try it out! now you can also choose allow calls from everyone," X engineer named Enrique Barragan announced in a post on February 24.
"We're slowly rolling out audio and video calling to non premium users, try it out! now you can also choose allow calls from everyone," X engineer named Enrique Barragan announced in a post on February 23.
In another post on February 28, he wrote, "Rollout complete! Everyone should have access now, enjoy!"
Elon Musk has now shared a video showing how users can make audio or video calls through X.
How to audio or video call someone on ð— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 1, 2024
pic.twitter.com/FUiPhPICgl
“By default, you’re able to receive calls from accounts you follow or have in your address book (if you’ve previously given us access to your address book),” the company stated.
Users have to ensure that the other user has sent a Direct Message to them at least once to make a call. Android users have to enable a push notification to stay updated with incoming calls.
How to make audio or video calls on X?
Step 1: Click on the envelope icon to open messages.
Step 2: Open an existing DM conversation or start a new one.
Step 3: Click on the phone icon for an audio call and on the video icon for a video call.
Step 4: The user will receive a call notification.
(In case, the user misses the call, they will get a missed call notification.)
Users can select the speaker option to put the call on speaker and use the mute option to mute and unmute the voice. Users can access the front and back cameras during the video call.
Users can choose whom they receive calls from. It can be people in their address book, verified users, people they follow, or everyone. Users can also enable 'Enhanced call privacy' setting through the Message settings option in the settings on the top right corner.