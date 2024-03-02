How To Audio Or Video Call Someone On X? Elon Musk Shares Video

According to the company’s official support page, all accounts can make and receive calls. Users will be able to control who can call them from the Direct Messages Settings.

“By default, you’re able to receive calls from accounts you follow or have in your address book (if you’ve previously given us access to your address book),” the company stated.

Users have to ensure that the other user has sent a Direct Message to them at least once to make a call. Android users have to enable a push notification to stay updated with incoming calls.