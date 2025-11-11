Business NewsTechnologyHow Is Google’s Nano Banana 2 AI Photo Editor Better Than Nano Banana?
How Is Google’s Nano Banana 2 AI Photo Editor Better Than Nano Banana?

According to Google, Nano Banana 2 builds in advanced AI reasoning to create more realistic images from text prompts.

11 Nov 2025, 11:39 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Months after releasing Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, or Nano Banana, Google has introduced Nano Banana 2, a more capable AI-powered image generation tool.
Months after releasing Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, or Nano Banana, Google has introduced Nano Banana 2, a more capable AI-powered image generation tool. (Source: Nano Banana)
Months after releasing Gemini 2.5 Flash Image — or Nano Banana — which went viral for creating AI-generated pictures, Google has introduced Nano Banana 2, a more capable AI-powered image generation tool. According to Google, Nano Banana 2 builds in advanced AI reasoning to create more realistic images from text prompts.

How is Nano Banana 2 different than Nano Banana? Let’s take a look.

Nano Banana 2 Vs Nano Banana: Comparison Of Pictures

Google gave a comparison of images creating using the two models, and Nano Banana 2 was much better at creating the desired results, including understanding the prompt completely, adding intricate details in the picture, and composing the frame better.

Nano Banana 2 gave better colours and tones to the picture.

Nano Banana 2 gave better colours and tones to the picture.

Image created using Nano Banana 2 has a more detailed and realistic background.

Image created using Nano Banana 2 has a more detailed and realistic background.

Nano Banana 2 delivers better details in the output image.

Nano Banana 2 delivers better details in the output image. 

Advanced AI Reasoning For Intelligent Image Generation

The Nano Banana 2 is capable of “thinking” about the context in your input commands and utilise AI reasoning to produce precise, lifelike visuals, with more accuracy and focus on intricate elements and details within the picture. While Nano Banana had “advanced” reasoning capabilities, Google says that Nano Banana 2’s reasoning is “superior.”

Text And Consistency Preservation

Text preservation in edits has improved from “excellent” in the earlier model to “perfect” in Nano Banana 2, as per Google. The company added that while consistency in edits was “near perfect” earlier, it is “perfect” now. Sophisticated algorithms ensure uniformity throughout modifications as they comprehend the composition and style. 

Spatial Understanding 

Nano Banana 2’s spatial understanding, which helps interpret what a user wants in an image, has graduated from “deep” to “comprehensive.” The model can “think through” image generation tasks with logical reasoning, understanding precisely what a user desires.

3D Object Editing

Nano Banana 2 retains the 3D object editing capabilities of the earlier model which were very popular with user. The feature uses advanced neural networks that understand the three-dimensional connections inside two-dimensional pictures, allowing users to manipulate elements in a picture while keeping the remainder of the image intact.

