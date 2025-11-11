How Is Google’s Nano Banana 2 AI Photo Editor Better Than Nano Banana?

Months after releasing Gemini 2.5 Flash Image — or Nano Banana — which went viral for creating AI-generated pictures, Google has introduced Nano Banana 2, a more capable AI-powered image generation tool. According to Google, Nano Banana 2 builds in advanced AI reasoning to create more realistic images from text prompts.

How is Nano Banana 2 different than Nano Banana? Let’s take a look.