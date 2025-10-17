How Did Google Slip? Sundar Pichai On Losing The AI Lead To OpenAI's ChatGPT

When OpenAI launched ChatGPT in late 2022, it was widely seen as a challenge to Google’s long-standing dominance in artificial intelligence. Reflecting on that moment, Google CEO Sundar Pichai acknowledged that OpenAI deserved credit for getting its chatbot out first.

Speaking at Salesforce’s annual technology conference, Dreamforce, Pichai discussed what it was like to watch the AI landscape shift so dramatically. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, who moderated the conversation, described Google as the “absolute leader in AI” at the time and asked Pichai how it felt when “this little company in San Francisco called OpenAI emerges with this product ChatGPT.”

“But you’re right, credit to OpenAI, they put it out first,” Pichai said, according to Business Insider.

The launch of ChatGPT, backed by Microsoft, triggered a “code red” within Google, as reported by The New York Times. Pichai redirected several internal teams to accelerate AI development efforts. But he maintained that Google had already been making major strides in artificial intelligence, including working on its own chatbot and developing the chips and infrastructure to support large-scale AI research.

“We knew in a different world, we would’ve probably launched our chatbot maybe a few months down the line,” he said, as quoted by Business Insider.