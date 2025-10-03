How An Apple Watch Helped Save A Mumbai Techie In A Scuba Diving Emergency

In a remarkable rescue aided by technology, a Mumbai-based 26-year-old tech professional was saved by an Apple Watch Ultra during a scuba diving emergency near Puducherry. Kshitij Zodape was diving when a fault in his equipment underwater placed him in grave danger.

Zodape recalled that the sea conditions were rough, with visibility limited to just five to 10 metres. He had reached a depth of around 36 metres in the Bay of Bengal when his weight belt unexpectedly detached.

This led to a sudden and rapid ascent to the surface, a rise that might have had deadly consequences.

“We were around 36 metres down when I suddenly started shooting up towards the surface,” he said as per an NDTV report.

The Apple Watch Ultra on his wrist detected the abrupt upward movement and instantly displayed warnings on its screen, advising him to reduce his speed to prevent severe lung damage from the rapid ascent.

Despite his efforts, Kshitij could not halt his uncontrollable rise. At that moment, the watch activated its emergency alarm. The siren caught the attention of his diving instructor, who promptly returned to help.