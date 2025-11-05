How AI Companies Hiring Small Town Workers To Train Robots

As artificial intelligence continues to dominate our digital lives, its next frontier lies beyond the screen in understanding how we move in the real world. Across the globe, a rising number of trainers are guiding AI to grasp human motion, helping it step out of computers and into our homes, workplaces, and factories, reports the Los Angeles Times.

A report by Nilesh Christopher highlighted how AI companies are recording visuals which involve basic human movements to train AI to do the same.

He gives the example of Naveen Kumar, who works for a startup which needs such data. Kumar’s job is to record footage of folding towels.

“He mounts a GoPro camera to his forehead and follows a regimented list of hand movements to capture exact point-of-view footage of how a human folds.”

“If it takes more than a minute or he misses any steps, he has to start over,” Christopher writes.